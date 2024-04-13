Annual fishing ban announced in Eastern Coast of TN, begins from April 15

CHENNAI: To conserve fishery resources, the seasonal fishing ban has been imposed from April 15.

This year, the 61-day fishing ban period is implemented from April 15 to June 14 on the East Coast.

It is to be noted that this ban is been announced every year since 2001.

During this period of the fishing ban, barges (boats) are not allowed to go fishing and are anchored off the coast of the harbour.

However, fishermen go to the coastal area to catch fish only in country boats, including Vallam, Katumaram, and piper boats.

There will be a severe shortage of high-quality fish during the two-month fishing ban.

This is likely to increase the price of fish.