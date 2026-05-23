Announcement on crop loan waiver, Mettur issue soon: TN Minister Vinoth

He also said that the government is keenly observing the issues on the Mekedatu dam construction, and proper initiation would be made.

When asked about the Karur tragedy, Vinoth maintained silence and appealed to them to wait, as the government had just been formed a few days ago.

He also said that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has assured to take necessary steps when informed about the upcoming Mahamaham. “I have also represented the Chief Minister about the issues related to Kumbakonam.

He has assured to resolve all the long pending issues, including the bifurcation of Thanjavur to create Kumbakonam district," he said.