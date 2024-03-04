Announcement on Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre soon: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre, which will be a really a global standard academia-Government-private sector-start-up partnered institution, to be announced soon.

Addressing the inaugural session of All India Research Scholars’ Summit (AIRSS) 2024 virtually, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The crowning development, in the context of this Research Summit is going to be the soon-to-be-announced Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre, which will be a really a global standard academia-Government-private sector-start-up partnered institution that will be created initially co-located with the Semiconductor Complex Limited as an institution and, down the road, with the ability to be spun off into an independent semiconductor research organisation that will compete with and cooperate with IMEC, MIT Microelectronics, USA, ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute), Taiwan, and establish itself in the coming years as one of the principle poles of semiconductor research in the coming decade.”

“The holy grail of semiconductors, the process, the manufacturing know-how and technologies are finally beginning to come to India. You are seeing proposals from Tower Semiconductor, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation of Taiwan, Micron and companies like that setting up characterisation testing and manufacturing units in India. In a lot of ways, we have made up for 75 years of lost opportunities in the last two years,” he noted.

On his part, Director of IIT-M, V Kamakoti said, “For Viksit Bharat in 2047, it is very important that state-of-the-art research is pursued in India resulting in technological solutions for the diverse set of issues faced by our citizens. I strongly believe that this summit, the first of its kind, will pave the way for strong research collaborations among our vibrant research community.”

IIT-Madras is organising AIRSS 2024 from March 4 to 7.

A key objective of the event is to explore the latest advancements in various research domains presented through oral presentations, poster sessions, and product/prototype showcases.