Announcement for worship of tutelary deities soon, says Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR-CE) and CMDA, P K Sekarbabu on Wednesday said the Chief Minister will soon issue a special announcement for the worship of tutelary deities.

Responding to a question of VCK MLA, Sinthanai Selvan during the Budget debate in the House, Sekarbabu said the documents of tutelary deities (family deities) are being collected all over Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) will issue a special announcement for the worship of tutelary deities soon.

Further, the HR&CE minister informed that the DMK government is a government that takes care of Sthala Vrikshas and almost one lakh Sthala Vrikshas are being planted in temples across the state.

Earlier, VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan has urged the HR&CE department to document the ancestral temples (family temples) of the Tribal people.