Announce special schemes for single samba crops, farmers urge Tamil Nadu government

The state committee meeting of the Sangam was held in Tiruchy chaired by the State president S Gunasekaran and the General Secretary Masilamani who spoke among the members, said, the farmers have lost their entire income of kuruvai as the crop failed due to water scarcity and it is essential for the state government to ensure at least single samba crop cultivation and so, the government should announce a special scheme for the samba cultivation which should assure medium and short term paddy seed varieties at 50 per cent subsidy.

He said that the delta farmers should initiate steps for the ensuing samba and thaladi in an area of 16 lakh acre for which adequate storage of water in Mettur is very essential, and so the state government should initiate legal fights to get the due share of water from Karnataka .