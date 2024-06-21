Announce MSP on par with BJP-ruled states: Delta farmers

TIRUCHY: A day after the Centre announced increased MSP for various crops, Delta farmers on Thursday demanded to reconsider the hike of 5 per cent hike (that is Rs 2,300) for paddy and appealed to raise it to at least Rs 3,100 per quintal on par with the rates fixed by Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Suggesting that the union government should fix the MSP considering the cost of cultivation recommended by agricultural universities, farmers said that the increase of 5 per cent was meagre when compared to the input cost, which has shot up three-fold. “It is not a fair offer as the Centre has not considered the increase in input costs and also ignored the incidental expenses due to climate change effects, which we have been facing continuously during all seasons at present,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalanathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

He said that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have announced an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy. But non-BJP-ruled states like Tamil Nadu hardly get Rs 2,400, including the State incentive between Rs 75 and 100, per quintal.

“We continue to demand Rs 3,660 per quintal for fine variety paddy so that the expenditure incurred due to higher input cost will be matched,” Vimalnathan said.

Farmers of southern dists seek increased MSP bonus

Meanwhile, paddy farmers in southern districts have sought the State government to increase the minimum support price (MSP) bonus for agri produce to ensure better market price.

According to T Perumal, national vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, it is a welcome relief that the union government gave its nod to hike the MSP for paddy to Rs 2,300 per quintal. When compared to last year, the MSP has been hiked by Rs 117 per quintal.

Perumal said the DMK in its manifesto promised to provide an MSP of Rs 2,500 for paddy per quintal. Three years on, they have not kept the promise. Farmers also expect the State government to provide an MSP bonus of Rs180 per quintal.