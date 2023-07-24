Announce Kuruvikulam as drought-hit area: MDMK

CHENNAI: MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko has urged the revenue and disaster management department to announce Kuruvikulam panchayat union in Tenkasi district as drought-hit area.

In his state, Durai Vaiko welcomed the announcement of Sankarankoil, Melaneelithanallur, Kadayanallur, Alangulam and Keezhapavur panchayat unions as drought-hit areas. "Kuruvikulam, which is located close to Sankarankoil and Melaneelithanallur, is also a drought affected area. As the groundwater level in Kuruvikulam has come down below the national average, digging up borewells has been banned in Kuruvikulam, " he said.

He added that this shows the drought situation in the union. Moreover, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration has proposed to announce Kuruvikulam as a moderately drought-hit area. "I have urged revenue and disaster management department minister KKSSR Ramachandran over phone to accept the proposal. The minister has assured to consider the demand, " Durai Vaiko said.