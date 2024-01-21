Announce ECR as protected birds sanctuary: Anbumani urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out the unauthorized clubs and recently introduced helicopter tour service in ECR (East Coast Road) is affecting the migratory birds, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to announce the region as a protected birds sanctuary similar to Vedanthangal birds sanctuary.



In a statement, Anbumani said that migratory birds visit the water bodies including backwaters along ECR but the situation is worsening.

"Region between East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road near Muttukadu is called Kelambakkam backwaters. As there are several abandoned salt pans, birds such as Pied Kingfisher, Spot-billed Pelicans, Cormorants, Common Sandpipers, Pond Herons, Plovers and Terns are visiting, " he added.

He expressed that despite a huge portion of Pallikaranai marshland and Perumbakkam marshland being encroached upon and a portion has become a landfill, birds are visiting the marsh.

Even though environmental degradation and noise pollution, Eurasian Eagle Owl, Pied Avocet, Northern Shoveler, Eurasian Wigeon, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Spoonbill, Purple moorhen, Night heron, Little Cormorant, Common Coot, Yellow bittern and Black-winged Stilt are visiting the marsh in large numbers.

Oriental Pratincole, Red Avadavat, Painted Snipe, harriers, Common Pochard and Tufted Duck are seen in Sirudavoor lake. Larger whistling teal, painted storks, spot-billed pelicans, cormorants, darters, black-headed ibises, Godwit, and Caspian tern are visiting Kovalam and Panaiyur.

"East Coast Road ecosystem is nature's gift. But the government has not taken any measures to protect this. On the other hand, the government is destroying the ecosystem. Clubs, heavy traffic movement, night time parties and bursting crackers are creating noise pollution. This threatens the birds. Above all, the recently launched helicopter tour service near Kovalam will affect the migration of birds, " Anbumani warned.

While asking how the government is allowing helicopters to fly at low altitude with higher noise, he urged the government to announce the region as a protected bird sanctuary apart from banning all the activities.