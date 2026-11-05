Annan Seer scheme: TN invites bids for 60,000 gold coins, sarees

According to the tender document, around 60,000 beneficiaries are expected to receive assistance under the scheme during the current financial year. The tender process is scheduled to be finalised on December 8.

The government plans to procure 60,000 gold coins weighing eight grams each, along with silk sarees, from reputed companies. The tender conditions stipulate that participating companies should have at least three years of experience in the gold jewellery business. Each gold coin must carry a BIS hallmark and a Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number.

Under the scheme, women belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for assistance. The marriage should be conducted in Tamil Nadu to be eligible for the benefits of the scheme. Each eligible bride will receive an eight-gram, 22-carat gold coin and a silk saree as part of the marriage assistance. The purchase price of the gold coins will be determined based on the rate fixed by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).