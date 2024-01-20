Annamalai’s speech lowering quality of politics: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday condemned BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai for his alleged derogatory statement about state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and a journalist and said that the speeches of Annamalai were lowering the quality of politics in the state.



Taking to social media to vent her ire at the BJP state president's controversial choice of vocabulary to describe the quality of the interview between Stalin junior and the journalist, Kanimozhi said, "The derogatory statement made by BJP state president Annamalai about a Tamil Nadu minister and a senior journalist was highly condemnable." "Such statements made by a person repeatedly lower the quality of politics. I strongly condemn it, " said Kanimozhi, in a message posted on micro blogging site 'X' on Saturday.

You don't deserve to preach us: Annamalai

Unsurprisingly, Annamalai shot back at the DMK deputy general secretary for publicly admonishing him.

Annamalai, who justified his choice of lingo despite widespread media ire, responded to Kanimozhi on social media and said, "It is not surprising that the DMK members, who have been used to hitting below the belt for years, are taking offense to the dialect of our region. From your late father Karunanidhi to the platform speakers of the DMK, none could denigrate another person like they did." "Coming from a party of such kind, you do not deserve to preach about derogatory speeches. You would do well to realize that society would only react thus to people attempting to construct an image using sheer advertising, " he added.