Annamalai's skill is to strangle his aides, slams Suriya Shiva

CHENNAI: Expelled BJP functionary Suriya Shiva on Monday came down heavily against Annamalai and said the State BJP president is skilled in strangling his aides.

Accusing Annamalai for the disciplinary action against him, the former BJP functionary said, “My current mission is to expose the deceit of the ‘Uththamargal’ who forced the party to take action against me and those who are working hard to ensure that the BJP does not grow in Tamil Nadu.”

He questioned, “Why didn’t the ‘heroes’ who took action against me have the courage to take action against those digging deep holes for BJP? Are you (BJP leadership) afraid of those?”

In a stern warning, Suriya said Annamalai looked at me as a younger brother for so long and he will see the other side of this brother soon.

“I won’t beg for my re-entry into the party. I don’t want the BJP. I don’t want to be part of it anymore,” he noted.