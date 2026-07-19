Annamalai's school visit fuels RSS links speculation; denials follow

CHENNAI: We The Leaders movement chief mentor K Annamalai's visit to Vivekananda Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tirupur has revived speculation over the perceived links between his movement and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting the Sangh to categorically deny any organisational or political association with the former state unit BJP chief.
The controversy arose after photographs and videos of Annamalai attending a school event circulated on social media. The institution's association with an RSS pracharak triggered criticism, with opponents claiming the visit reinforced allegations that We The Leaders continues to enjoy the backing of the RSS and the BJP.
The allegation has persisted since Annamalai revived the movement in June after quitting the BJP. Critics have described We The Leaders as the BJP's "B team", alleging that it was launched with the tacit approval of the BJP leadership and the support of the RSS to retain political influence outside the party structure.
The Tirupur event has renewed that debate, with social media users questioning whether Annamalai had truly severed ties with the BJP or was pursuing an independent political course with ideological support from the Sangh.
Senior RSS functionaries, however, rejected the allegations, maintaining that the Sangh has no role in Annamalai's political activities after his exit from the BJP.
"The RSS or the BJP has no connection with Annamalai after he quit the party. Leaving the BJP was entirely his own decision. The party high command had no role in anything that followed after June 5. Reviving We The Leaders and charting a separate political course are entirely his decisions. The RSS has absolutely no role in them," multiple RSS pracharaks told DT Next.
They also dismissed claims that the Sangh was indirectly backing Annamalai.
"We have no reason to operate through anyone. We neither support nor endorse his organisation. The allegations are baseless. Neither the BJP nor the RSS is backing Annamalai. For us, he is like any other political leader, whether it is MK Stalin, C Joseph Vijay or Seeman," they said.