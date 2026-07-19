Annamalai's school visit fuels RSS links speculation; denials follow

The controversy arose after photographs and videos of Annamalai attending a school event circulated on social media. The institution's association with an RSS pracharak triggered criticism, with opponents claiming the visit reinforced allegations that We The Leaders continues to enjoy the backing of the RSS and the BJP.

The allegation has persisted since Annamalai revived the movement in June after quitting the BJP. Critics have described We The Leaders as the BJP's "B team", alleging that it was launched with the tacit approval of the BJP leadership and the support of the RSS to retain political influence outside the party structure.

The Tirupur event has renewed that debate, with social media users questioning whether Annamalai had truly severed ties with the BJP or was pursuing an independent political course with ideological support from the Sangh.