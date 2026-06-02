Annamalai's role in BJP at crossroads as leader mulls independent venture

Even as the political grapevine has been rife with talk of a possible exit and the launch of a new outfit, those privy to the developments maintain that the former IPS officer is, for now, engaged in a calculated exercise to assess how the BJP leadership views his place in the party's future architecture.

Sources familiar with the developments said the growing buzz surrounding Annamalai's next move is less about an imminent political break and more about understanding the extent to which the party leadership is willing to invest in his future.

Having emerged as one of the BJP's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu over the past few years, Annamalai is said to be keenly watching whether the party sees him as a key stakeholder in its long-term strategy in the State or merely as a leader whose aspirations can be deferred.

According to sources, the former state BJP chief is expected to meet the party high command.

Insiders said Annamalai would have little reason to look beyond the BJP if the leadership entrusts him with a significant organisational responsibility or a role reflecting its confidence in his political capital and grassroots appeal.