Annamalai’s outfit to fight local body polls next year

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the movement would field candidates trained to bring about change at the grassroots level.

“We will focus on addressing public issues rather than engaging in allegation-driven politics,” he said, while questioning the need for alliances when the movement intended to field its own candidates.



Asking why Tamil Nadu was purchasing electricity at Rs 35 a unit despite being a leading wind power producer, he criticised the government for failing to develop adequate energy storage infrastructure. “The government should explain how it plans to address the issue,” he said.