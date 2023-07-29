Annamalai’s one tweet shook DMK, says Shah

RAMESWARAM: Taking a dig at the opposition’s ‘INDIA’ alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launching the padayatra titled ‘En Mann, En Makkal of BJP state president K Annamalai, said that merely changing the name does nothing and that the people will always remember the scams worth over Rs 12 lakh crores that took place under the UPA regime.

Launching a scathing attack on the DMK government over the arrest of Minister V Senthilbalaji, the Union Home Minister said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed of the Minister who was arrested and jailed for corruption.

“Can a person in jail continue as Minister? Even if he (Senthilbalaji) resigns, Stalin will not accept it because he (Senthilbalaji) will reveal all the secrets. A tweet from Annamalai causes an earthquake for the DMK regime. If this is the case for one tweet, think what happens if he (Annamalai) walks hundreds of kilometers,” he added.

Therefore, Shah said that when the padayatra of Annamalai ends, there would be a change in the politics of Tamil Nadu.

Listing out the welfare schemes of Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Shah praised Prime Minister Modi that he is working hard against the dynastic family rule and corrupt regimes.

Slamming ‘INDIA’ alliance and its leaders, the Union Minister said that the ‘INDIA’ alliance does not want to develop India and they want to raise their family. “Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister. Stalin wants to make Udhayanidhi Chief Minister. Lalu Prasad Yadav prefers Tejashwi as CM and Uddhav Thackeray wants Aditya Thackeray as Chief Minister. Mamata wants to make her nephew CM. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a prosperous country,” Shah said.Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai said that at least one Union Minister would address each of the 10 major rallies that have been planned during the yatra.

“There is an anti-incumbency mood in the state. People are very clear. They don’t want DMK or any party that DMK is supporting,” he added.

RB Udhayakumar of AIADMK, GK Vasan of TMC, John Pandian, Krishnasamy were present on the occasion.

Moreover, traffic in Rameswaram, Mandapam stretch was disrupted for about 25 km due to the launch programme in Rameswarm. Vehicles, buses with passengers and devotees lined up for long hours causing inconvenience.