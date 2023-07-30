CHENNAI: Exuding displeasure, Surya Siva, a staunch believer of BJP state president K Annamalai, on Sunday hinted that Annamalai's fake image will be broken soon.

"Even after leaving the party (BJP), I did not criticise Annamalai. Everyone should know that to whom we are true to is more important than just being true to. They should realise the importance we give. I thought Annamalai was such a person. But it turned out to be a lie. His fake image will be broken as soon as possible, " Surya Siva said on Twitter.

A BJP leader reacting to Surya Siva's tweet said : "His (Surya Siva) activities continued to be mired in controversy since he joined the party. Following the audio controversy with Daisy Saran (a women executive of the BJP), he was suspended from the party in November 2022. Surya, who had continued to work in the hope that he would be included in the party again after months, was left with disappointment. Due to this, he has come to the mindset that it depends enough, he has expressed his displeasure with Annamalai. His displeasure over the party leadership in the run-up to parliamentary elections is seen as the tipping point for some more controversies. He is expected to break his silence soon and speak on several internal party issues".

However, the BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said that the party leadership will handle the issue.

"Surya Siva is under suspension. I don't know the reason behind this. He can speak whatever he wants. The party leadership will handle the issue, " he added.

Surya Siva, son of DMK MP Trichy Siva who joined the BJP in May 8, 2022 was suspended from the party in November, 2022 following the audio controversy.