Annamalai's exit triggers churn in BJP, forces organisational reset

CHENNAI: The exit of former BJP state president K Annamalai and the growing exodus of his loyalists have triggered an internal churn, compelling the saffron party leadership to initiate an urgent organisational reset amid mounting unease within its ranks.
The development has emerged as the first major political and organisational challenge for BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran since assuming charge of the party unit in April 2025.
"There is an attempt to convey that the organisation remains unaffected. But the real issues continue to persist beneath the surface," a senior leader said, amid speculation over possible changes in the state leadership in the coming months.
Unlike earlier exits from the BJP in the State, the latest developments have unsettled sections of the leadership, particularly after a series of resignations and growing signs of discontent among district-level functionaries, youth wing members and grassroots organisers aligned with Annamalai.
The organisational turbulence has coincided with growing political activity around Annamalai's future plans. His revived "We The Leaders" (WTL) movement is set to enter its next political phase after drawing nearly 15 lakh members within 24 hours of its relaunch, with sources indicating that the organisation could formally transform into a political party by September.
The swift mobilisation has injected fresh momentum into Annamalai's post-BJP political course, with the movement now shifting its attention towards consolidating cadre strength before unveiling its organisational structure.
Sources in WTL said the immediate priority would remain an intensive membership drive across Tamil Nadu and among overseas Tamils, while all appointments and internal postings would be kept on hold until further directions from Annamalai.
"Until an official announcement is issued on behalf of WTL, no branch, union, district or state-level responsibilities will be announced. We requested everyone to remain patient and focus only on membership enrolment," sources told DT Next.
The organisation also cautioned cadres against unauthorised attempts to form local units or circulate application forms for office-bearer posts, saying such exercises were misleading supporters.
"We have received information that some individuals are attempting to form branches and distribute forms for organisational posts. Until leader Annamalai gives direct instructions, all focus should remain on the membership campaign," an associate of Annamalai said.
Sources said the movement is informally working towards September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, for its proposed political launch, though no official confirmation has been made so far.
WTL functionaries claimed that youngsters and non-resident Indians formed a sizeable share of the new entrants, with enrolment numbers continuing to rise steadily.
Annamalai's movement is informally working towards a September 14 political launch, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, though no official confirmation has been made so far. More updates are expected once he returns from Sabarimala
Meanwhile, Annamalai left for Sabarimala on Friday for darshan and is expected to return to Coimbatore by Sunday amid growing political activity around his future plans.
With pressure building both internally and politically, the BJP's State leadership has now begun efforts to restructure the organisation by inducting younger faces into key district and State-level positions across various wings and cells.
Senior leaders said the move was aimed at filling vacancies that surfaced in several districts and countering the perception that the party machinery had weakened following Annamalai's departure.
"Nainar Nagenthran has convened a meeting of district presidents and senior State-level functionaries in Tiruchy on Monday. The leadership will review the current political situation and discuss measures to strengthen the organisation wherever gaps have emerged," a senior BJP leader familiar with the developments told DT Next.
However, party insiders indicated that the crisis confronting the Tamil Nadu BJP extends beyond the immediate political fallout of Annamalai's exit.
A section of leaders claimed that the BJP high command was dissatisfied with the state unit's organisational performance, particularly after recent electoral setbacks and recurring complaints about weak booth-level mobilisation.
"The party still lacks depth at the grassroots in several regions. Many Sakthi Kendras remain inactive, while discrepancies in membership records have also been flagged internally. There is a view within the organisation that the State unit requires a complete restructuring exercise," a senior functionary said.
Sources said Annamalai had recently reiterated these concerns during his interactions with the high command and stressed the need for structural corrections within the party apparatus in Tamil Nadu.
While the present leadership has sought to project stability and continuity, sections within the party believe the internal disquiet remains unresolved.