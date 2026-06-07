Annamalai's exit triggers churn in BJP, forces organisational reset

The organisational turbulence has coincided with growing political activity around Annamalai's future plans. His revived "We The Leaders" (WTL) movement is set to enter its next political phase after drawing nearly 15 lakh members within 24 hours of its relaunch, with sources indicating that the organisation could formally transform into a political party by September.

The swift mobilisation has injected fresh momentum into Annamalai's post-BJP political course, with the movement now shifting its attention towards consolidating cadre strength before unveiling its organisational structure.

Sources in WTL said the immediate priority would remain an intensive membership drive across Tamil Nadu and among overseas Tamils, while all appointments and internal postings would be kept on hold until further directions from Annamalai.

"Until an official announcement is issued on behalf of WTL, no branch, union, district or state-level responsibilities will be announced. We requested everyone to remain patient and focus only on membership enrolment," sources told DT Next.

The organisation also cautioned cadres against unauthorised attempts to form local units or circulate application forms for office-bearer posts, saying such exercises were misleading supporters.

"We have received information that some individuals are attempting to form branches and distribute forms for organisational posts. Until leader Annamalai gives direct instructions, all focus should remain on the membership campaign," an associate of Annamalai said.

Sources said the movement is informally working towards September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, for its proposed political launch, though no official confirmation has been made so far.

WTL functionaries claimed that youngsters and non-resident Indians formed a sizeable share of the new entrants, with enrolment numbers continuing to rise steadily.