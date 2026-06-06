Annamalai’s ‘army’ exits with leader; BJP retains ideological cadre

Projecting Annamalai as an emerging political pole in the State, he said the future political contest in the state would revolve around TVK leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Annamalai.

Even as the resignations gathered pace, several BJP leaders publicly reaffirmed their allegiance to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A national BJP leader told DT Next that the exits were largely confined to recent entrants, politically ambitious functionaries and youngsters drawn to Annamalai's aggressive political style.

"Those with RSS roots and ideological clarity are firmly with the BJP and Narendra Modi. Others may leave after watching how Annamalai's political journey unfolds. It may hurt TVK, DMK, AIADMK and NTK more than the BJP," the leader said.

BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam said his association with the party was rooted in ideology and nationalism rather than electoral ambitions.

"I joined the BJP in 2007 when the party had little political relevance in Tamil Nadu. My belief was that only the BJP could produce leadership capable of transforming the nation. That conviction remains unchanged," he said, while extending his wishes to Annamalai.