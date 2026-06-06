Annamalai’s ‘army’ exits with leader; BJP retains ideological cadre

CHENNAI: The exit of former BJP state president K Annamalai has triggered a split within the party's unit, with a section of district-level office-bearers, youth leaders and recent entrants quitting the saffron party to align with his "We The Leader" movement, even as the BJP's ideological bloc and senior functionaries rallied behind the party leadership.
The churn, BJP insiders admit, has exposed competing power centres within the state unit. Yet, leaders loyal to the party's national leadership insist that Annamalai's political foray may unsettle rival parties more than the BJP itself.
Former Coimbatore city district president Balaji Uthama Ramasamy, south district president Vasantharajan and several local office-bearers resigned from the BJP and joined Annamalai's forum in Coimbatore.
Claiming that the movement was drawing support beyond party lines, Balaji said, "Not only BJP cadre, but even those who never belonged to any political party are also joining us. This cannot be called the BJP's A-Team or B-Team. We will treat BJP like any other political party."
Projecting Annamalai as an emerging political pole in the State, he said the future political contest in the state would revolve around TVK leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Annamalai.
Even as the resignations gathered pace, several BJP leaders publicly reaffirmed their allegiance to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A national BJP leader told DT Next that the exits were largely confined to recent entrants, politically ambitious functionaries and youngsters drawn to Annamalai's aggressive political style.
"Those with RSS roots and ideological clarity are firmly with the BJP and Narendra Modi. Others may leave after watching how Annamalai's political journey unfolds. It may hurt TVK, DMK, AIADMK and NTK more than the BJP," the leader said.
BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam said his association with the party was rooted in ideology and nationalism rather than electoral ambitions.
"I joined the BJP in 2007 when the party had little political relevance in Tamil Nadu. My belief was that only the BJP could produce leadership capable of transforming the nation. That conviction remains unchanged," he said, while extending his wishes to Annamalai.
BJP Yuva Morcha state president SG Suryah also conveyed his personal affection for the former state chief but asserted that his political journey would continue under the ideological guidance of the RSS and BJP.
State general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam said the BJP was built on ideology, discipline and cadre strength, not on individuals.
"Posts are temporary. Ideology and national service alone are permanent. The BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu is the result of sacrifices made by lakhs of ordinary cadre," he said, urging functionaries to remain united behind the national leadership.
BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan, state secretary Sumathi Venkatesh, actress Kasturi Shankar, BJP Yuva Morcha legal wing convener Abhilash Gopinathan, Annapoorani Rajendran and several youth wing and district-level functionaries resigned from the party and joined Annamalai's movement.