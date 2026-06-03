Annamalai yet to resign; BJP leadership steps in to defuse uncertainty

CHENNAI: Disgruntled BJP leader K Annamalai has not formally resigned from the party despite intense speculation over his political future, with the party high-command stepping in to hold a series of consultations aimed at resolving the impasse and persuading him to remain within the organisation.
Sources close to Annamalai dismissed reports that he submitted a five-page resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, maintaining that Annamalai continues to be a primary member of the BJP and a member of the party's National General Council.
"He has not resigned from any position. He continues to be a BJP karyakartha. Discussions regarding his concerns and future role are under way, but no formal resignation has been submitted," a source familiar with the developments told DT Next.
The developments come amid speculation over Annamalai's next political move, which first surfaced after his replacement as State BJP president in 2025. While reports of an imminent exit have gained traction in recent weeks, sources said the party leadership has intensified efforts to retain him.
As part of those efforts, Annamalai is understood to have held a series of meetings in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nabin, and the party's national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh.
Sources said the discussions centred on his reported intention to step down and the options available to address his concerns within the party framework.
"The issue was discussed in detail with the senior leadership. His meeting with Shah concluded the consultations held so far. However, he has not tendered his resignation. Further discussions between Annamalai and Nabin are likely," a source said.
Party insiders indicated that the BJP leadership is not inclined to lose Annamalai and is exploring ways to arrive at a mutually acceptable arrangement. "Talks are continuing. The leadership is keen on finding a solution," another source said.
Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has been summoned to New Delhi for consultations with the high-command. Sources said the discussions are expected to provide greater clarity on the party's approach to the issue, with a clearer picture likely to emerge by Wednesday.
Annamalai is also expected to address the media in Tamil Nadu within the next two days, a development that could offer the first public indication of the outcome of the ongoing discussions.
However, a section of BJP leaders privately believes that the resignation buzz could be part of Annamalai's effort to secure a larger organisational responsibility or a role in government. Party functionaries, however, declined to comment officially on such speculation.
For now, the uncertainty surrounding Annamalai's future persists, even as the BJP leadership works to ensure that one of its most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu remains within the party fold.