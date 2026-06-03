Annamalai yet to resign; BJP leadership steps in to defuse uncertainty

The developments come amid speculation over Annamalai's next political move, which first surfaced after his replacement as State BJP president in 2025. While reports of an imminent exit have gained traction in recent weeks, sources said the party leadership has intensified efforts to retain him.

As part of those efforts, Annamalai is understood to have held a series of meetings in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nabin, and the party's national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh.

Sources said the discussions centred on his reported intention to step down and the options available to address his concerns within the party framework.