Annamalai writes to Jaishankar urging his intervention for early repatriation of detained TN fishermen

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday wrote to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention for the early repatriation of the detained Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy.

"We (Tamil Nadu BJP) bring to your kind attention the arrest of 23 Tamil fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan navy, and two fishing boats belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended," Annamalai said in a letter.

Further, Annamalai requested the EAM's kind intervention for the early repatriation of the detained Tamil fishermen and the release of their fishing boats.



He also thanked the invaluable support of EAM for the immediate repatriation of Tamil fishermen in the past and for ensuring their safety on the high seas.