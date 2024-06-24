Annamalai writes to EAM, seeks early repatriation of 22 Indian fishermen

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday wrote to the Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, requesting his intervention in the early release of the 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the boats belonging to them.

"The detention of 22 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and 3 fishing boats (IND-TN-10-MM-84, IND-TN-10-MM-88, IND-TN-10-MM-340) belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended. We (TN BJP) request the intervention of our External Affairs ministry to facilitate the detainees' early repatriation and the release of their fishing boat, " Annamalai said in a letter.

"We are deeply grateful for your proactive intervention and steadfast support for our fishermen from Tamil Nadu in the past, " he noted.

Sri Lankan Navy on June 22 arrested 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen on charges of poaching at Delft Island.

Three mechanised boats with registration - IND-TN-10-MM-84, IND-TN-10-MM-88, IND-TN-10-MM-340 and the catch in them also were seized by the Lankan Navy.