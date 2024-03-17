Annamalai writes to EAM seeking immediate release of 21 fishermen from Rameswaram

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanding the immediate repatriation of the 21 Tamil fishermen from Rameswaram detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"We bring to your kind attention the detention of 21 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and two fishing boats (IND-TN-10-MM-35 and 302) belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended. We request the intervention of our External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boats, " Annamalai said in a letter to Jaishankar.

He further expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs for the proactive intervention and unwavering support to Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and for providing them with immediate legal assistance for those the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended.

21 fishermen (12 in one boat and nine in the other boat) from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Saturday (March 16) and two of their fishing trawlers were impounded near Neduntheevu islet and subsequently, they were taken to the Kankesanthurai port for further interrogation.

The fishermen were held on charges of poaching and having crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in Palk Bay.