Annamalai wishes PMK prez Anbumani Ramadoss on his 55th birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday wished Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on his birthday.

"On behalf of TN BJP, I wish PMK President, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, a very happy birthday. I pray to God that Anbumani may continue his work for people with long life and good health," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Anbumani Ramadoss is celebrating his 55th birthday today.

Many political party leaders and notable personalities are wishing him on his birthday.

The PMK is yet to decide its alliance stand for the upcoming parliamentary elections.