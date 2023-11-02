Annamalai welcomes actor Vijay into politics

CHENNAI: In a red carpet welcome to actor Vijay to politics, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Thursday said that let Vijay come to politics and express his ideas to the people and the people will choose their choice.



A day after Vijay hinted that he might foray into politics in the 2026 Assembly polls, the saffron party leader said, "Let many new people, including actor Vijay, come into politics. Let them present their ideology and explain what plans they have for the public. At the end of the day, people will choose their choices."

However, Annamalai said that nobody should create obstacles for aspiring politicians.

"No one should prevent anyone from joining politics. People should have choices. It would be better if there were six parties instead of one or two parties. Veteran leaders have been in politics for more than 40 years. Democracy is all about choices, " added Annamalai.

Further, the former IPS-officer turned politician slammed the ruling DMK government for arresting BJP workers who were attempting to erect flagpoles at various locations in the state.

Annamalai reinstates Surya Siva

Meanwhile, Annamalai on Thursday announced the reinstatement of Surya Siva, son of DMK MP Trichy Siva, who was suspended from the BJP.

"Surya Siva was suspended from all his responsibilities of the party with effect from November 24, 2022 for a period of 6 months, subject to the investigation and submission of a report by the Disciplinary Action Committee as he was subject to party disciplinary action. And now, accepting the request of Surya Siva, is advised to resume the post of State OBC wing general secretary, which he was already holding, " read a statement from Annamalai.