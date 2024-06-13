Begin typing your search...

Annamalai urges TN Govt to get Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jun 2024 3:22 PM GMT
BJP state president K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to immediately take steps to get Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.

Accusing the chief minister MK Stalin, Annamalai said that Tamil Nadu, which is supposed to get 177.25 TC of water per year, is not getting even half of it and it shows the incompetence of the DMK government.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has completely pledged the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu for the benefit of DMK-Congress opportunistic INDIA bloc alliance, " he said in a social media post.

"Due to lack of adequate water flow in Cauvery, the Mettur dam which was supposed to be opened for Kuruvai crop cultivation on June 12 this year was not opened and the farmers suffered due to lack of water for irrigation, " Annamalai said, adding that the Chief Minister Stalin had no qualms about this.

"Stalin, who claims himself is a 'Delta Karan' (a man from Delta) and walks in the paddyfield laying concrete roads, how will understand the farmers' problems?" he questioned.

DTNEXT Bureau

