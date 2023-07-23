Annamalai urges Stalin to ensure real social justice in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Sunday urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure real social justice throughout the state.

Pointing out the incident of humiliation against the BJP karyakarta by the ruling DMK functionary, the former IPS officer turned politician said that the incident of humiliation against BJP karyakartha is shameful. According to media reports the bursting of crackers by the scheduled caste members created a tension between the BJP worker and a DMK functionary.

"Anbarasan, BJP union secretary of Sendhurai village - South of Kunnam assembly constituency in Perambalur district and his relatives, friends who belongs to Scheduled Caste (SC) were humiliated by the Vaalarakurichi DMK branch secretary Kannan by falling them on his feet. It is shameful that such incidents are happening in the constituency of a minister SS Sivasankar of DMK which is masquerading as social justice, " Annamalai said in a tweet.

"I urge the chief minister MK Stalin to arrest the DMK functionary Kannan and others who accompanied him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and to take strict action, not to talk about social justice on the platforms, but to teach your party members about social justice and to ensure real social justice throughout the state, " he added.