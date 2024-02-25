Annamalai urges DMK govt to take strict action against drug trafficking

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday urged the ruling DMK government to take stringent action against all those who were involved in drug trafficking.

Pointing out the connection between the DMK NRI wing functionary and Tamil film producer AR Jaffer Sadiq and the international drugs trafficking network, Annamalai said, "Ever since the DMK came to power, the BJP repeatedly urged the Stalin-led government to take stringent action against the drug peddlers. We were pointing out the influence of drugs among the school and college students to the government. But, the government has not taken any strict action so far."

"Now, the fact that one person who is in a key position in the DMK has been involved in drug smuggling from Chennai for all these years has raised serious doubts. To avoid further strengthening of these suspicions and keeping in mind that drug trafficking is a war against our country, I urge the TN government to immediately identify all those who were involved in drug trafficking and take strict action," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Annamalai also raised doubts about the connection of the accused AR Jaffer Sadiq and his associates Mohammed Salim and Mydeen giving relief funds to the Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Ministers Udhayanidhi, Sekarbabu and VCK president Thirumavalavan and few more actors in the Kollywood.

Earlier on February 15, a joint team of the federal anti-narcotics agency and the special cell of Delhi Police busted the international drugs trafficking network with the arrest of three people, hailing from Tamil Nadu and seizure of 50 kg narcotics-making chemicals in West Delhi.

The NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh on February 24 said the mastermind of the nexus has been identified as a Tamil film producer AR Jaffer Sadiq and efforts are being made to nab him. DMK dismisses Jaffer Sadiq

Minutes after the news spread on social media, the DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan on Sunday dismissed AR Jaffer Sadiq from his primary membership and other posts of the party.