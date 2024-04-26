Annamalai urges CM Stalin to take action against DMK functionary for attacking VAO

CHENNAI: BJP president K Annamalai on Friday urged the ruling DMK to take strict action against its functionary who assaulted the woman VAO near Villupuram.

"I strongly condemn the brutal attack against the woman VAO Shanthi by DMK functionary Rajiv Gandhi in Villupuram district on April 19," Annamalai said in a social media post.

"During the Lok Sabha polls, DMK functionary Rajiv Gandhi has carried out his cruel attack, as a result of refusing to file a false complaint against the PMK candidate for violating the Model Code of Conduct on April 19," he said.

Taking a 'apology' dig at the Chief Minister MK Stain, the former IPS officer said, "Stalin, who tendered unconditional apology to the public before coming to power, did not reprimand his partymen even in the slightest after coming to power, is the only reason for DMK functionaries continuous violence against government officials, especially women officials."

Further, the saffron party leader urged Stalin to take strict action against the DMK functionary Rajiv Gandhi.