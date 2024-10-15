Annamalai University exams postponed after heavy rain alert on 15.10.2024

CHENNAI: Following heavy rain warning and the announcement of holiday today (15.10.2024), all exams scheduled to take place at the Annamalai University and its affiliated colleges in Cuddalore district today have been postponed.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, university registrar in-charge M Prakash announced that the new dates for these exams will be announced later.

The low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal has caused widespread rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains will continue in the state for the next three days.