Annamalai to launch coastal cleanup drive in Tamil Nadu's southern districts

Following the mega public cleanliness drive inauguration, he would interact with the local fishers during the visit, which is seen as a bridge between environment action, especially combating pollution, upkeep of major tourist and heritage centre in Kanyakumari and Tiruchendur, and strategic political mobilisation, a senior leader told PTI.

Annamalai had announced the launch of the movement in June this year following his exit from the BJP after meeting the top leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

He hosted a maiden conference in Pollachi on July 12 focussing on social advocacy and addressing the issue of drug eradication.