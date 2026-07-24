Annamalai to launch coastal cleanup drive in Tamil Nadu's southern districts

CHENNAI: Former BJP chief K Annamalai, who launched the "We The Leaders" movement, is scheduled to visit a few southern coastal districts to launch a massive coastal cleanup drive, a source said on Friday.
He would visit Kanyakumari on August 2 in his capacity as leader of the movement to officially launch the state-wide initiative from the Kanyakumari Beach Road, and initiate a similar drive in Uvari in Tirunelveli district, Manapad and Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district.
Interestingly, Kanyakumari district has registered the highest number of volunteers for the "We The Leaders" that Annamalai had announced on June 5, an insider said.
Following the mega public cleanliness drive inauguration, he would interact with the local fishers during the visit, which is seen as a bridge between environment action, especially combating pollution, upkeep of major tourist and heritage centre in Kanyakumari and Tiruchendur, and strategic political mobilisation, a senior leader told PTI.
Annamalai had announced the launch of the movement in June this year following his exit from the BJP after meeting the top leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
He hosted a maiden conference in Pollachi on July 12 focussing on social advocacy and addressing the issue of drug eradication.