Annamalai thanks PM Modi for early release of 28 TN fishermen from Bahrain

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for ensuring the early release and safe return of 28 fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

According to Annamalai, the fishermen's release from Bahrain prison was facilitated by the concerted efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who successfully intervened to secure a reduction in their sentences.

The 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district, who were detained by Bahrain authorities on September 11 for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, have been released from prison and arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala late on Wednesday, where they were warmly received by TNLA Speaker M Appavu, Nagercoil BJP MLA M R Gandhi and others.

Expressing his gratitude to the central government, Annamalai lauded the prompt action taken by PM Modi to ensure the safe return of the fishermen.

"On behalf of the people of TN, I extend my sincere appreciation to the central government, led by PM Modi, for their tireless efforts in bringing our fishermen brothers back home," Annamalai said in a social media post.