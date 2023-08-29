Annamalai thanks Modi for Rs 200 subsidy on cylinders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an additional subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to all LPG customers across the country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Annamalai said, "We (Tamil Nadu BJP) thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an additional subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to all LPG customers across the country."

We thank our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl for announcing an additional subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder to all LPG consumers across the country.



In May 2022, our Hon FM Smt @nsitharaman avl announced a ₹200 subsidy to all LPG consumers limited to Ujjwala beneficiaries. In March… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 29, 2023

"In May 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 200 subsidy to all LPG consumers limited to Ujjwala beneficiaries. In March 2023, Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy was extended for a year. With today's announcement, 9.6 Crore Ujjwala beneficiaries across the country will receive Rs 400 per Cylinder as subsidy, " he added.

Further, the saffron party leader said, "We also thank the Central government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing 75 lakh new LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme."

Taking a dig at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the former IPS officer-turned politician said that the DMK government should fulfil its poll promise of giving Rs 100 as subsidy to each cylinder.

"At this juncture, we wish to remind the corrupt DMK of their poll promise number 503, where they promised Rs 100 per cylinder as a subsidy, which remains unfulfilled even after 27 months in power, " added Annamalai.