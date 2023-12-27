Annamalai thanks Modi for increasing MSP of Copra

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of the increase of MSP for copra.

"A 113 per cent increase in MSP for milling copra and 118 per cent increase for ball copra in the last nine years established Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to doubling the income of our hard-working farmers," Annamalai said in a social media post.

"Coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu will hugely benefit from today's announcement of MSP for the 2024 season. The MSP is increased by Rs 300 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 250 per quintal for ball copra over the 2023 season, " he noted.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, the saffron party leader said, "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of the increase of MSP and we take this opportunity to remind Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to fulfil their poll promise number 66 and increase the procurement of copra in the state."

Annamalai urges DMK not to destroy the agri lands

Meanwhile, Annamalai urged the DMK government to immediately abandon the plans to destroy the agricultural lands and set up industrial estates.

"Industrial development is important for the welfare of the state. But the DMK's stance of destroying agriculture to bring industrial growth is dangerous and an ulterior motive. I urge the DMK government to immediately abandon the plans to destroy the agricultural lands and set up industrial estates and start re-using the already established industrial estates and avoid keeping the farmers in a constant state of tension, " he said in a statement.