Annamalai tells DMK ministers to have debate and reach consensus on Lord Ram

CHENNAI: Responding to State Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar's controversial remarks on Lord Ram, BJP State President K Annamalai said the DMK Ministers SS Sivasankar and S Regupathy must have a debate and reach a consensus on Lord Ram.

Accusing the state minister Sivasankar as a scam-tainted minister, the former IPS officer said, "We have the scam-tainted DMK minister SS Sivasankar, boldly asserting that Lord Ram never existed, claiming it's all a ploy to erase the Cholan history."

He also recalled State Law Minister S Regupathy's speech and said, "Just last week, the DMK minister Regupathy declared that Bhagwan Shri Ram was the ultimate champion of social justice, the pioneer of secularism, and the one who proclaimed equality for all."

"DMK's sudden obsession with Bhagwan Shri Ram is truly a sight to behold-who would've thought? Isn't it fascinating how quickly DMK leaders' memories fade? Weren't they the same folks who opposed our PM Narendra Modi for installing the Chola Dynasty Sengol in the new Parliament complex?," he questioned in a social media post.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, the saffron party leader said, "It's almost comical that the DMK, a party that seems to think Tamil Nadu's history started in 1967, has suddenly discovered a love for the nation's rich culture and history."

"Perhaps it's time for DMK ministers Regupathy and Sivasankar to sit down, debate, and reach a consensus on Lord Ram. We're confident that minister Sivasankar could learn a thing or two about Lord Ram from his colleague, Jai Shri Ram, " added Annamalai.