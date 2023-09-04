Annamalai suspends functionaries in connection with sexual harassment charges

CHENNAI: Following the report of the internal inquiry committee, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Monday suspended three functionaries, including a district president in connection with the sexual harassment charges.

According to a statement issued by the State president K Annamalai, P Senthil Kumar, District President, P Pon Bhaskar, General Secretary, and K M R Muthuraj, General Secretary belonging to the Thiruvallur East district have been temporarily suspended from the party.

"Tiruvallur East district BJP functionaries, including president P Senthil Kumar have taken Rs 20 lakh from me saying that I will get a spa licence, and after that, they have been visiting frequently to my spa whenever necessary and making fun of the young women who are there," said a video released by the victim.

Subsequently, the saffron party leader formed an internal inquiry committee to look into this.

As per the recommendation from the committee, the party leader temporarily suspended the functionaries.