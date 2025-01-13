Annamalai suffers fall as rope snaps at tug of war contest

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai escaped unhurt in a fall while participating in a tug-of-war contest organised during Pongal Day celebrations in Coimbatore.

He was a special guest in the celebrations organized by BJP’s farmer’s wing in Kalapatti area. As Annamalai and a group of functionaries including GK Nagaraj, president of State BJP’s farmer’s wing pulled the rope on one side, it suddenly snapped.

They lost grip and fell to the ground. Annamalai then managed to stand up and inquired if everyone was okay and that none were hurt. Curiously, a few party functionaries also shouted to claim victory.

Soon the situation returned to normalcy and the party functionaries continued to participate in the traditional contests. Meanwhile, the video of Annamalai's fall is shared widely on social media.