Annamalai submits memorandum on DMK files part 2 to Governor

CHENNAI: TN BJP chief Annamalai has submitted a memorandum seeking "intervention and suitable action" concerning part 2 of DMK files with documents on Benami connected to the DMK Ministers/MLAs/MPs & the first family & 3 scams for a value of Rs 5600 Crores.



Annamalai was accompanied by Karu. Nagarajan and Paul Kanagaraj among TN BJP leaders.

The first installment of the two-part video was released on April 14 at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam. In the first part Annamalai alleged that the then Deputy CM Stalin had accepted money to the tune of Rs 200 crore from an Indo-European company to favour the phase I of the Chennai Metro Rail project at the fag end of the DMK's previous regime (2006-2011).