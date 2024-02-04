Annamalai slams TN’s regressive education policies

VELLORE: People will be allowed to learn five languages if people elect the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said in Gudiyattam on Friday night.

Addressing a meeting as part of his state-wide ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra, he came down heavily on the regressive education policies of the State government and said that learning additional languages would help people in areas like Gudiyattam, Krishnagiri, and Coimbatore, which were bordering with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala respectively.

Stressing that learning more languages was necessary to get jobs, he said attempts to start Navodaya schools in all districts in Tamil Nadu were prevented by the state government.

“Though we got permission from the Central Government to start Kendra Vidyalayas in four Assembly constituencies, which had BJP MLAs, and this too was not allowed by the DMK government,” he said.

Such misguided policies had resulted in the State which for 50 years was ranked next to Maharashtra in development being pushed to the third spot with the second spot taken up by Uttar Pradesh.

“Soon, TN would be pushed to the fourth spot as Karnataka is all set to clinch the third spot” he added.

Addressing the people at KV Kuppam, the BJP leader criticised Vellore MP Kathir Anand for not participating in any agricultural meeting though this constituency is farm -oriented zone.

He stated that Katpadi MLA, Water Resources Minister, and Kathir Anand’s father Duraimurugan’s family alone were growing in the area. The Minister focused on sand mining alone and no other activities for the constituency or the people, he charged.

Cautioning that the ED might knock on Kathir Anand’s door, he said that the MP’s only work was to visit London and upload photos of his visit on social media.

“However, the demand of locals for a mango drink unit remains unfulfilled,” he said.

Talking about the Centre’s initiatives, Annamalai said 59,000 farmers in the area had received quarterly funds from the Centre and 26,764 persons benefited through the PM’s housing scheme in Vellore district.