Annamalai slams DMK over failing to attract new investments, protect jobs in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday unleashed an attack on the ruling DMK government, alleging that it has failed to attract investments and protect jobs in the State.

Annamalai pointed out that the Rs 6,000 crore investment deal signed in UAE in 2022 remains a non-starter, with no signs of progress on the ground. “It is appalling that the State government has failed to translate this investment proposal into a tangible reality," Annamalai said in a statement.

“The fact that the State government returned empty-handed from Davos does not come as a surprise, given its dismal track record in attracting investments," he said, alluding to the Industries Minister TRB Rajaa-led delegation’s participation in the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

The BJP leader also highlighted the plight of employees at an EduTech company in Coimbatore, which allegedly shut down without notice, leaving its 2,000 employees in the lurch. Annamalai claimed that the company had not returned employees’ documents, paid severance, or settled pending salary dues.

“This is a clear case of exploitation of workers, and the state government’s inaction is unacceptable," he said. He also criticised State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa for allegedly failing to create a conducive business environment in the state.

BJP leader Annamalai pointed out that two startups from Coimbatore had recently shifted their base to Bengaluru, citing unfavourable business conditions in Tamil Nadu.

“The minister’s (TRB Rajaa) inability to retain existing investors, let alone attract new ones, is a matter of grave concern,” added Annamalai.