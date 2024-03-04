Annamalai slams DMK for rampant drugs spread

COIMBATORE: Slamming the DMK government for failing to curb rampant spread of drugs, the BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said that expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested in 2013 with 20 kg of synthetic drugs, had grown into an international criminal with his nefarious networks in New Zealand, Australia and America within 11 years due to lack of monitoring by police.

Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds home portfolio to curb such offenders, Annamalai said, “This is a systemic problem. The school education department, colleges and social welfare organisations should be coordinated and the overall fight against drug menace should be transformed into a social movement.”

Annamal further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed AIADMK icons MGR and J Jayalalithaa not for votes.

“It is a foolish argument to say BJP hails leaders of other parties for votes. The Prime Minister has also spoken greatly of DMDK chief Vijayakanth and other stalwarts like K Kamaraj and Rajaji. Even former Prime Minister’s PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee were conferred with Bharat Ratna awards, not with an intention to get votes of Congress, but as a token of recognition to their service,” Annamalai told media in Coimbatore.

Further, Annamalai said the BJP is organising a two-day start-up challenge on 7 March and 8 March in Tenkasi to invite ideas to eradicate drugs in Tamil Nadu. Responding to charges by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman blaming BJP for his party losing the symbol for the Lok Sabha polls, Annamalai said Seeman lost the symbol as his party is not recognised and he failed to apply on time with the Election Commission to get the symbol.