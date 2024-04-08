Annamalai slams DMK and AIADMK over transport employees' demands

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the Dravidian majors, the State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said both DMK and AIADMK are deceiving the transport department employees by giving them false hope during elections.

He also urged the ruling DMK government to initiate steps to fulfil all the legitimate demands of the transport employees and pensioners and stop deceiving them.

"For more than 10 years, the transport department employees have been knocking the doors of AIADMK and DMK governments to fulfil their demands. Both the DMK and AIADMK, which were trying to temporarily put off the transport employees' strike by making false promises during elections and by threatening action against them, have no intention of providing a permanent solution to the workers, " Annamalai said in a statement.

Attacking his former ally AIADMK, the saffron party leader said the AIADMK, during their 10 years of rule, did not provide any solution to the problems of the transport employees and now acting as if they are voicing for the workers during the election.

"The ruling DMK, which has not given a single word for the last 35 months and is still trying to threaten the transport employees, teachers without giving them a solution. And, all the government servants including teachers, transport employees are very angry with the DMK government, " he noted.

He further said the BJP will definitely support the reasonable demands of government employees.