Annamalai set to return amid ‘mutiny'; top TN BJP leaders seek change in guard

CHENNAI: All is not well with the BJP unit as a section of top leaders have written to the top brass seeking a change of guard, a communication which assumes significance as State BJP president K Annamalai is back by this month-end after his 3-month sabbatical to pursue a residential program in the UK.

The leaders who have shot off a letter are said to have referred to change in the political climate of the State with the launch of actor Vijay’s TVK and the enmity with the former ally AIADMK. They have reportedly told the party's high command a new State BJP president is the need of the hour.

According to highly-placed sources in Kamalalayam (State BJP headquarters), the need for a strong alliance to counter the DMK and the launch of Vijay's TVK hasbeen emphasised to the top brass.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the party's structure to better face the 2026 Assembly elections, senior leaders have asked Delhi high command for a change in guard in party president and district president and other posts.

"The 2026 Assembly election is a do-or-die contest for us. If we go alone or form a separate alliance with minor parties like we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we will be washed out. With Vijay's political plunge, we need a strong alliance to fight the ruling DMK and Vijay. We have the only choice of reviving the ties with our former ally AIADMK. We need a friendly and flexible president to handle such nuances. Urging this, we all have written to the high command, citing the current political scenario. We hope the high command will take an appropriate call after the completion of Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections," one of the front-run leaders told this correspondent.

Multiple sources have confirmed DT Next that a report on Vijay's political entry, conference, electoral strategy, and possible impact in the 2026 Assembly polls, was sent to the Delhi high command.

Another top leader informed that Annamalai has called for a State core committee meeting on November 11 to discuss his next course of action, including his yatra to the fishing villages.

"During his absence, the party high command has appointed a 6-member panel for coordinating party activities, under the chairmanship of veteran leader H Raja. Under Raja, the state unit was concentrating on membership drive and it couldn't call a meeting with core committee members in Annamalai's absence. But, due to Annamalai's efforts, the party has called a core committee meeting to discuss his next course of action, which irked the party seniors," the senior leader told DT Next.

"During Pon Radhakrishnan's tenure as the State president, the saffron party had inducted around 30 lakh members, but now the party inducted only 25 lakh members. This also would be discussed in the core committee meeting where the senior leaders Arvind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy, Union minister L Murugan, and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will attend the meeting," the leader added.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has arranged a grand welcome to their state president at Chennai airport on November 28.

It may be noted Annamalai, who left for the United Kingdom on August 28, for a residential program in international politics, offered by the University of Oxford, is all set to return to Chennai on November 28.

Dismissing the developments as rumours, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said the saffron party is gearing up for the organisational elections now.

"Organisational elections are our top priority. The membership drive has been conducted successfully by the party leadership. As far as Vijay is concerned, we need not to worry about his entry, as he will not be a threat to our party. While Annamalai is performing well, there is no question of a change of leadership now," he told this correspondent.

The saffron party is set to go for an organisational election on November 11.