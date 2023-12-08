Annamalai sends legal notice to Mano Thangaraj, demands Rs 1 cr

CHENNAI: BJP State President K Annamalai sent a legal notice to Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development, demanding Rs 1 crore for making defamatory allegations against him.

The legal notice stated that on November 11, Annamalai published a post in his X handle, alleging that the minister reducing the milk procurement rate and reducing the fat content percent in the milk, further selling it at an enhanced rate.

Due to his action the milk manufacturers are turned towards private players, causing huge loss to Aavin and burdening the Aavin consumers and general public, read the legal notice.

Further, Annamalai exposed the malpractice of the minister by releasing a lab test report on his X handle, which stated that milk fat content is low than the printed percent on the packets, said the notice.

The notice stated that, countering to the allegations the minister made baseless, scandalous and defamatory allegations in social media and in television interview.

Further, the notice urged the minister should refrain himself from making any defamatory allegations against Annamalai in any platform and tender unconditional apology to him within 15 days.

The notice also demanded the minister to pay Rs 1 crore to Aavin corpus fund, that shall be distributed to hard working farmers associated with Aavin, for the damages caused.

It was also warned the minister if non compliance with the notice, legal proceedings will be taken against him.