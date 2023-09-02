Annamalai seeks white category status to TN Coir industry

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday urged the DMK government to bring the coir industry in the state to white category status.

Alleging that the State government has changed the coir industry of the state into orange category, he said in 2016, the coir industry in the state had obtained white category certificate and was functioning here.

"At this juncture, when the Centre had came to know that the coir industry was changed into orange category in Tamil Nadu, it has instructed the state government to review its decision and join hands with IIT to carry out research work", he said adding however, the state government has rejected the Centre's instructions and went on to change the coir industry to orange category.

Stating that the representatives of coir industries in Tamil Nadu has moved the high court against the state government order, Annamalai said "In its order, the High Court on December 12, 2021 also asked the Tamil Nadu government to continue the coir industry under white category".

The BJP leader also said that without implementing the court's order, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board went on to snap the electricity connections at the houses of workers of the coir industry.

"Due to this stance from the State government, the coir industry in Tamil Nadu was severely affected", he said adding "since orange category was still continuing, the coir industry here could not get electricity subsidy".

Annamalai also alleged that after providing orange category to the coir industry and blaming the Centre to take steps to improve the sector, shows the "drama" of the DMK government.