Annamalai seeks CBI probe into Palladam triple murder

COIMBATORE: BJP State president K Annamalai on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the shocking Palladam triple murder, to ensure quick justice.

As the police are yet to make any significant headway in the murder of Deivasigamani (78), a farmer, his wife Alamelu alias Amalathal (75), and their son D Senthil Kumar on November 28, Annamalai insisted the Chief Minister hand over the probe to CBI, to ensure culprits are brought to book.

“Such a heinous crime could have been perpetrated only under the influence of drugs. Police should enhance vigil in rural areas. Compensation should be provided to the victim's family,” he said to media personnel, after consoling the kin of the deceased trio.

Stating that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated, the BJP leader said there shouldn’t be politics over this issue. “Either CBI or CB-CID should handle the investigation. Priority should be given to fixing more CCTVs in villages. Enough number of cops should be appointed in all police stations. As there are a large number of migrants in Coimbatore and Tirupur, their documents should be verified to ensure they do not have criminal antecedents,” he said.

Further, Annamalai quipped that Chief Minister MK Stalin shouldn’t link Adani and BJP having Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on his side.