Annamalai releases video claiming Gomathi was beaten to death for not voting for DMK alliance

CHENNAI: Hours after the Tamil Nadu police registered a case against him, State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday released a video, claiming that Gomathi, a resident of Pakkirimaniyam village near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district was beaten to death for not voting for the DMK alliance.



Reiterating his claims, Annamalai said, "The victim's husband and her relatives have confirmed that Gomathi was brutally murdered for voting for the BJP."

Accusing the ruling DMK government, former IPS officer said the DMK has tried to hide the truth in the case of Gomathi.

"Many cases have been registered against me for the protests after the corrupt DMK took over the government in Tamil Nadu. Even the Chief Minister MK Stalin himself has filed two cases against me. The DMK is daydreaming that they can crush our vocal cords by registering false cases," Annamalai said in a social media post, quoting the video evidence of victim's relatives, adding that the ruling DMK's fascist regime will end soon.