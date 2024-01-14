Annamalai releases 'DMK Files-3' on his social media page

CHENNAI: TN BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday released the "DMK Files-3" on his social media page.



The audio purportedly contains the conversation between senior DMK leader TR Baalu, then a central minister, and the IPS officer Jaffar Sait, who was the then chief of State police intelligence.

Taking to X, he tweeted, "This is one of the many tapes that will expose the corrupt nature of the I.N.D.I. Alliance, which held a different name between 2004-14.

First tape: Conversation between DMK MP & former Min. Thiru TR Baalu & MS Jaffar Sait, a former chief of TN State Intelligence

During the 2G probe, DMK & Congress decided the timing of the CBI Raids, manipulated news deliberately to dilute the probe and fixed the process to suit their convenience.

More to follow in the coming days…" [sic].

