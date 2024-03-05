Annamalai questions Stalin's silence on drug trafficking

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday questioned how long will the DMK government evade questions and remain silent.

Accusing the DMK government for not acting against the drug peddlers, Annamalai said, "It's been 10 days since the link of a DMK functionary in the international drug trade made news, but Chief Minister MK Stalin has only been desperate to divert people's attention like his father and former CM Karunanidhi did during the 2G trial. How long will you evade questions and remain silent, Stalin?"

Pointing out the mega drug seizure in connection with the DMK functionary AR Jaffer Sadiq (later he was expelled from the party), Annamalai said Rs 108 crore worth of Hashish was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

"It is important to note that our PM Narendra Modi in Chennai on Monday condemned the DMK government and assured the people of Tamil Nadu of his fight against drugs, " he noted.

Annamalai flays INDIA bloc

Meanwhile, Annamalai on Tuesday condemned the INDIA bloc for its desperate attempts to break our country and acting as a puppet of foreign agents.

"Constructing imaginary situations and poisoning the minds of the people with secessionist thoughts has been the bedrock of Dravidian politics. INDI Alliance member DMK wants this country divided desperately post the elections. The propaganda of DMK buried in 1963 will never be allowed to rise," Annamalai said in a social media post quoting the video of DMK MP A Raja.