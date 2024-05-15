Annamalai praises PM Modi, expects clean sweep in elections

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work in Varanasi, for which the residents could proudly claim that the city had undergone a complete transformation. He also said that the Prime Minister would win the Lok Sabha elections with a "resounding margin".

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency, hoping to win with a record margin.

Annamalai asserted that Mumbai would be a clean sweep for the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I can sense positivity all around. I think people are clear that this is PM Modi's election. The vote is for him," Annamalai commented further on the topic.



The Tamil Nadu BJP president talked about Mumbai, insisting that the people would think before they vote, as they need "stability and security". He asserted that a majority of the blasts within the state were a result of the government's failure in preparation, and could only be solved if the PM were to come to power with a majority.



He further said that the NDA has already crossed the majority mark in these four phases of elections.

"In four phases, we have done 380. There are three more phases to go and 163 more to be done. In my personal opinion, we crossed the simple majority a long time ago. Now, the heavyweight constituencies are yet to come, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi," he said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest in the country after Uttar Pradesh.



Elections in Maharashtra will be held on May 20 while the counting of votes will commence on June 4.