Annamalai postpones 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra owing to heavy rain warning

CHENNAI: Considering the heavy rain warning to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, State BJP president K Annamalai postponed his 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra till December 5.

"The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu caused by a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Hence, considering the safety of our people and BJP workers, we have decided to postpone our En Mann En Makkal padayatra till December 5," Annamalai said in his social media post.

However, the yatra will resume on December 6 and the revised schedule will be announced soon, added Annamalai.

Currently, Annamalai's yatra covering Thanjavur district and it was earlier scheduled to move to other Delta districts.

Earlier, Annamalai had postponed his yatra for multiple reasons including his health condition and Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi.